Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 519,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,196 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after buying an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,024 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,828,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 637.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 649,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $525,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at $628,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $525,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,926 shares of company stock valued at $731,248 in the last 90 days. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Endeavor Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.