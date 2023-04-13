Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 78,416 shares.The stock last traded at $6.01 and had previously closed at $6.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFXT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $747.38 million and a PE ratio of -9.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $52,637,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $45,824,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,413,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,976,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,634,000.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.