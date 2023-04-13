Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 78,416 shares.The stock last traded at $6.01 and had previously closed at $6.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFXT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Enerflex Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $747.38 million and a PE ratio of -9.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Enerflex Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Enerflex
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $52,637,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $45,824,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,413,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,976,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,634,000.
Enerflex Company Profile
Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.
