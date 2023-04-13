ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 178,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 418,647 shares.The stock last traded at $29.98 and had previously closed at $29.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on E. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $32.21 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.4664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in ENI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in ENI by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 169,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.