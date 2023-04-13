Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Trading Down 1.7%

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 9,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 268,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENLT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

