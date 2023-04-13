Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $196.03 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.17.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

