Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essent Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

Essent Group Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESNT opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

