Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $19,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 227.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

