EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of EVERTEC worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 269.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 897.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. TheStreet upgraded EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVTC stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

