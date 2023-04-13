Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EXEL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.92.

Exelixis stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,100 shares of company stock worth $4,212,089. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,895,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,477,000 after purchasing an additional 338,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Exelixis by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 4.9% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,675,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,397,000 after acquiring an additional 501,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Exelixis by 595.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,423,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

