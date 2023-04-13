Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXELGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EXEL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.92.

Exelixis Stock Down 2.9 %

Exelixis stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXELGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,100 shares of company stock worth $4,212,089. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,895,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,477,000 after purchasing an additional 338,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Exelixis by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 4.9% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,675,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,397,000 after acquiring an additional 501,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Exelixis by 595.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,423,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.