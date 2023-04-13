ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 88.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $163.68 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.17 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.14 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 10.13%. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.33.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,090 shares of company stock worth $1,380,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

