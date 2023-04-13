Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $17,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. Cowen decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Insider Activity

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $109.77 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.41.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.