Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Exponent by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,411,000 after purchasing an additional 231,882 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 550.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146,028 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 267,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 117,878 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Exponent by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 218,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 102,114 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,094,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $98.61 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,487.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,487.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,275 shares of company stock worth $455,120. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

