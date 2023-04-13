Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 260.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.50. The company has a market capitalization of $469.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

