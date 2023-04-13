Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83,377 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $84,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

