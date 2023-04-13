Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.23 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $469.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

