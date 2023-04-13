Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,321 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in News were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,340 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in News by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,481,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,494,000 after purchasing an additional 981,339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in News by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,910,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,234,000 after purchasing an additional 867,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in News by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,995,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,517,000 after purchasing an additional 706,652 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at News

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

About News

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

