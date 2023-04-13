Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,461,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 251,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,031,000 after acquiring an additional 178,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,486,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,811,000 after acquiring an additional 138,970 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.38.

Shares of CHKP opened at $132.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $145.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.89.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

