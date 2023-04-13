Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1,240.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,330,000 after purchasing an additional 933,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 11.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,111 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Ciena by 4.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,431,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,541,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $58.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $180,838.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,895,961.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $180,838.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,895,961.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,702 shares of company stock worth $1,479,656. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

