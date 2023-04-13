Fifth Third Bancorp Has $173,000 Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

