Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 217,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 66,505 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $111.69 on Thursday. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.52.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNXC. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

