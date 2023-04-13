Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 248 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.