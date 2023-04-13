Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 51 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.77.

Shares of DECK opened at $457.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $462.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.21.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

