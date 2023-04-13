Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $140,000 Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,712,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 540.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,221 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $900,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $67.52 on Thursday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $72.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $271.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.