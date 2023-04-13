Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FOX were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of FOX by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

