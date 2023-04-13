First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $976.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $786.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,016.66.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.