First National Corp MA ADV Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.92 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average is $167.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

