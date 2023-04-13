Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 51.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.21.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $213.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,632 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,933. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

