FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stake Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $17,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $122.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.47. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

