Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.59.

Shares of CVX opened at $169.82 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $323.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

