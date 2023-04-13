Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.33

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 441879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gatos Silver from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Gatos Silver Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.34 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver Company Profile
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.
