Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.33

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 441879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gatos Silver from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.34 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

