GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,666 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.34% of GATX worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Stock Up 1.2 %

GATX stock opened at $112.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.05. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $122.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

