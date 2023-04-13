General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Reduced by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 7,640.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,333,000 after buying an additional 553,960 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 911.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after buying an additional 544,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,136.67, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.64.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

