Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gentex by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.04 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Stories

