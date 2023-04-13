GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $469.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.