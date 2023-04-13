Girard Partners LTD. Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 53,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 49,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.78.

JPM stock opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

