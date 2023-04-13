Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
Global Blue Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.49.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blue Group (GB)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.