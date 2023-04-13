Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 699,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

