Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 159,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 483,329 shares.The stock last traded at $39.65 and had previously closed at $38.61.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70.

Institutional Trading of Global X Copper Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 104.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 730.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares during the period.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

