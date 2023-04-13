Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 249,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 591,075 shares.The stock last traded at $40.63 and had previously closed at $40.63.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 457.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.