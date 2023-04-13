Goodwin Daniel L Purchases 400 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,441 shares of company stock valued at $59,427,838. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.00. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

