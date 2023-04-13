GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 72,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 333,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after buying an additional 47,535 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 259,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $131.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.