Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 227,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 565,519 shares.The stock last traded at $19.79 and had previously closed at $19.72.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99.

Institutional Trading of Graniteshares Gold Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 29.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

