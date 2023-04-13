Gratus Capital LLC Sells 5,660 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $469.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

