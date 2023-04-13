Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $15.37 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.5% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $426.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

