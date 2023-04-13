Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,462 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $526,047,000 after acquiring an additional 622,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Halliburton by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 998,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $238,833,000 after acquiring an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 60.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,360 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,557 shares of company stock worth $471,939 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halliburton Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

NYSE HAL opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

