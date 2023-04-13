Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 542,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 164,558 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 43,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.65 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,127.38%.

HR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

