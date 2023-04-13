Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 145,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

