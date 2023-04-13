HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 3.4 %

DINO stock opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

See Also

