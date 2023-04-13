HT Partners LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HT Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $426.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.03.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

