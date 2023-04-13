Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.33 and last traded at $62.00. Approximately 1,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Industrias Bachoco Trading Down 2.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52.
Institutional Trading of Industrias Bachoco
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 1,285.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.
About Industrias Bachoco
Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.
