Integrity Financial Corp WA Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $115.23 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

